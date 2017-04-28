Bundestag approves ban on wearing niqab or burqa at work

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament agreed to a draft law on Thursday that will prevent civil servants, judges and soldiers in Germany from wearing full-face veils at work, BBC reported.
"Integration also means that we should make clear and impart our values and where the boundaries of our tolerance towards other cultures lie," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said. "The draft law we have agreed on makes an important contribution to that."
Right-wing parties want Germany to emulate France where a total ban on wearing burkas in public places as has been in force since 2011.