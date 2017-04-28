Armenia Defense Minister: Majority of currently existing conflicts cannot be solved by force

It is impossible to solve the absolute majority of the currently existing conflicts by means of weapons, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said on Friday, speaking at the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to the Minister, the collaboration of defense agencies is exactly the mechanism by means of which the suppression of escalations and provocations should be carried out when the heads of political agencies and states are holding talks looking for mutual concessions on the essence of key issues.

“Of course, escalations can contribute to the negotiation processes but the consequences of such incentives are either hard or overall impossible to predict. Military actions in any case end with peaceful talks, mutual concessions and ceasefire agreements,”Sargsyan noted.

“The use of force cannot be a way of conflict settlement: the cost is too big, and too big resources will thereafter be required for restoration; too many human fates appear in the captivity of history.

Moreover, the form of conducting military actions per se, their influence on the peaceful population and ordinary citizens is in deep contradiction to the international humanitarian law and social development.

In the 21st century the main emphasis should be placed on ruling out the use of force or the threat thereof. The efforts of the international community should be concentrated in this direction.

Unfortunately, war is starting to be more often considered by the Clausewitz formula as “one of the political tools, its natural continuation.” I think the servicemen, who understand and know the war, its consequences and cost should return the realization that a war cannot be the logical continuation of anything.

History is given to the humanity for creating, developing and not for wars and contradictions.”

Referring to the classification of regions, the Defense Minister noted that the truth is very simple: security depends on the fully-fledged perception of regionalization trends and consideration of local peculiarities of the surveillance system.

According to him, “in the 21st century regionalization is regionalization based on the existing issues and ways of solving them “That is, one and the same country can at the same time be in different and in certain cases in seemingly incompatible regions, depending on the proposed issues,” he noted.

In this context, Vigen Sargsyan underscored the importance of collaboration between the official agencies, noting that this requires more information exchange, existence of direct communication lines, ability to keep promises for mutual confidence building, mutual understanding level, strict observance of international humanitarian norms and rules, and most importantly, respect towards partners.

“The realization that we are cooperating not for current but long-term prospects is the basis of bases for productive international dialogue, whereas the existing challenges and threats only dictate this,” he noted.