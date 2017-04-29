News
NATO will not participate in resolution of conflict with North Korea
18:13, 29.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has excluded the alliance's participation in the resolution of the conflict with North Korea, RIA Novosti reported.

Secretary General told Welt am Sonntag newspaper, that last week he spent much time in the White House and could guarantee that there was no debate about NATO's role concerning North Korea.

Stoltenberg added that the alliance is discussing a flagrant and permanent violation of the UN resolutions by Pyongyang.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles again on Saturday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
