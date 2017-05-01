At least 10,000 people take part in May Day demonstration in Beirut

The supporters of Lebanese Communist Party (LCP) and Komsomol movement staged a peaceful demonstration dedicated to the International Workers’ Day in downtown Beirut on Monday, RIA Novosti reports.
With red banners and communist symbolism, the Lebanese citizens traditionally marched from Corniche Al Mazraa (near Russian Embassy) till the central Riad Al Solh Square, accompanied by patriotic music and mottos.
Heads of trade unions and Secretary General of LCP, Hanna Gharib, led the march. Upon the end of the march, the Secretary General made an address, in which he touched on the current political issues related to the upcoming parliamentary election in the country, as well as touched on issues related to unemployment and tax laws.