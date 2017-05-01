News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
At least 10,000 people take part in May Day demonstration in Beirut
18:35, 01.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The supporters of Lebanese Communist Party (LCP) and Komsomol movement staged a peaceful demonstration dedicated to the International Workers’ Day in downtown Beirut on Monday, RIA Novosti reports.

With red banners and communist symbolism, the Lebanese citizens traditionally marched from Corniche Al Mazraa (near Russian Embassy) till the central Riad Al Solh Square, accompanied by patriotic music and mottos.

Heads of trade unions and Secretary General of LCP, Hanna Gharib, led the march. Upon the end of the march, the Secretary General made an address, in which he touched on the current political issues related to the upcoming parliamentary election in the country, as well as touched on issues related to unemployment and tax laws. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news