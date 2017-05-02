Armenian couple with fake US passports taken into custody in Jamaica

The Armenian couple who appeared in court last week in Jamaica, after they were reportedly caught trying to leave the island for Canada with fake US passports, claimed they were in search of a better life and were sold the passports by a Jamaican man whom they met on a beach in Montego Bay, reported the Jamaica Observer.

Edlush Aiko, a 27-year-old mechanic, and his wife, Enka, a 21-year-old hairdresser, were arrested at the airport in capital city Kingston on April 20, after they reportedly tendered the fake passports to airport officials.

According to the official police report, the couple presented the fraudulent passports while trying to board an Air Canada flight to Toronto. However, they were reportedly intercepted at the gate by Air Canada agents.

The couple was subsequently taken into custody and charged with forgery and uttering forged documents.

When cautioned, the female accused reportedly told the police that they wanted to go to Canada to find a better life, but while in Jamaica they went to a beach in Montego Bay where they met a man who sold them the passports for US$200

When they appeared in court, the latter was also told that the female accused was pregnant and needed immediate medical attention. Consequently, the court ordered that the woman be taken to see a doctor before remanding the couple.

The matter was rescheduled for Tuesday.