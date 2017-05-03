Interpol stops search for Ukrainian ex-president and his son

Interpol has removed the information on the search for former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his son Alexander.
Yanukovych’s spokesperson, Yury Kirasir, said the aforementioned, citing the information provided by Joseph Hage Aaronson LLP law firm, which represents the interests of the ex-president, TASS reports.
“Interpol confirmed that its red notice or the special request for former president Victor Yanukovych’s arrest do not extend to him and that their data are absent from the Interpol database,”the spokesman said on his Facebook page.
In his words, the Interpol has thereby confirmed the fact that the criminal prosecution in respect to Yanukovych is of a “politically motivated nature.”
“Besides, the Interpol adopted a decision on removing from their database the whole information on Alexander Yanukovych, who was not wanted earlier,” the spokesman added.
According to the information of the law firm, the decision on stopping the search for the former president and his son was adopted at the Interpol session held from 27 February to March 3.