Ukraine’s Andrushevski city council calls for declaring April 24 as Memorial day

At the 18th session of the Andrushevski city council of Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast (province) held on Thursday, the council deputies decided to call for Verkhovna Rada and Ukrainian President to declare April 24 as a Memorial day of the victims of the Armenian people’s tragedy, Analitikaua.net reports.
In particular, the call to Verkhovna Rada and Ukrainian President reads: “Confirming our commitment to the international struggle for the prevention of gencocide, restoration of the rights of peoples subjected to genocide, and confirmation of the historical justice, considering the aforementioned, we urge you to express your solidarity with the international community and declare April 24 as a Memorial day of the victims of the Armenian people’s tragedy.”
According to the head of the ad hoc committee of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine (UAU), such calls have earlier been made by a number of local councils.
As reported earlier, almost 40 thematic events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide were organized in Ukraine.