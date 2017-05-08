Each smartphone user runs average of 10 apps per day

Researchers at App Annie analytics company conducted a study in ten countries, and regarding modern technology.
As a result, they found out that each smartphone user is running an average of 10 applications per day, reported Svopi.ru.
Accordingly, people throughout the world spent 3 million hours on the applications of mobile devices in the year past, and this amount is constantly growing.
As per the researchers, the increase in the amount of the respective time spent is a result of the boom in the number of global network users.