News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Each smartphone user runs average of 10 apps per day
11:04, 08.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Researchers at App Annie analytics company conducted a study in ten countries, and regarding modern technology.

As a result, they found out that each smartphone user is running an average of 10 applications per day, reported Svopi.ru.

Accordingly, people throughout the world spent 3 million hours on the applications of mobile devices in the year past, and this amount is constantly growing. 

As per the researchers, the increase in the amount of the respective time spent is a result of the boom in the number of global network users.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President attends official launch of army education program in Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Over 200 conscripts from the military units nearby Stepanakert are taking part in this program…
 Poll: Social media affects outcome of French elections
More than three quarters (75.2%) of respondents affirmed that social media...
 Spanish "business angel”: Sales skills are must-have for Armenian hi-tech startups
“Stop thinking about investors or grants all the time. Just go on selling”…
 Armenia plans to manufacture inverters for home solar power stations
These inverters make the constant electricity from solar panels become convertible…
 Converse Bank announces issuance of corporate bonds
The total value of the issue will include AMD 1 billion and USD 10 million...
 9 Armenia startups to get €30,000-50,000 in grants
Along the lines of the Innovation Matching Grants Competition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news