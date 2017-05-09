EU to approve visa-free regime with Ukraine

The European Union is going to approve the visa-free regime with Ukraine, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, stated Tuesday.

According to her, the EU continues supporting its partners, their economy and governance system, she noted.

This is to take place on May 11, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said, speaking at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine on Tuesday, Censor reports.

“This means our final return to the common civilized European area,” he added.