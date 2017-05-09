News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 09
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
EU to approve visa-free regime with Ukraine
21:36, 09.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union is going to approve the visa-free regime with Ukraine, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, stated Tuesday.

According to her, the EU continues supporting its partners, their economy and governance system, she noted.

This is to take place on May 11, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said, speaking at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine on Tuesday, Censor reports.

“This means our final return to the common civilized European area,” he added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador optimistic about visa liberalization with Armenia
“What complicates the process is of course migration crisis…
 EU Ambassador urges Armenia to establish independent anti-corruption body
The EU ambassador dismissed speculations that this case can affect cooperation with Armenia…
 EU delegation in Armenia planning to include new areas in cooperation
Armenia plays an important pioneering role…
 EU ambassador hopes agreement with Armenia will be signed in fall
The EU is looking forward to implementation of this agreement…
 Nalbandian: Armenia-EU agreement reflects essence and depth of our cooperation (PHOTO)
"It is noteworthy that the current year began with a quite intensive European agenda..."
 Świtalski: New Armenia-EU agreement may be ready by Eastern Partnership summit
In his words, the agreement should now be approved from technical point of view and that is why they are looking forward to November...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news