Ardshibank wins the most active issuing bank in Armenia in 2016 award from EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) named Ardshibank as the “Most Active Issuing Bank in Armenia in 2016” under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Program (TFP). Ardshinbank won the EBRD award based on the number of trade-related guarantees executed during 2016.
The award was handed to Mr. David Sargsyan, Chief Financial Officer of Ardshinbank during the TFP Awards Ceremony which took place on 9 May 2017 in Nicosia, Cyprus as part of the EBRD Annual Meeting and Business Forum.
“We highly appreciate our cooperation with EBRD in the area of trade finance which enabled us to expand our business geography and increase the number of trade-related transactions. I hope that this award will lay the groundwork for the further development and enhancement of our cooperation with EBRD,” stated Mr. Sargsyan.
“Ardshinbank is one of EBRD’s local partner banks, and we are pleased that it is using the TFP very actively. Through the TFP, EBRD aims to boost intra-regional trade and contribute to the development of trade links between Armenia and its key trade partner countries. Developing trade is an important way of strengthening the local economy,” said Mike Taylor, EBRD Director for Financial Institutions in the Caucasus and SEMED.