News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
Discovery Science and Ucom announce contest for young scientists and innovators
14:27, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The cognitive and entertainment Discovery Science, in partnership with Ucom – one of the largest telecom operators in Armenia, is inviting high school students to participate in a contest of young innovators and compete for the grand prize – a trip to Amsterdam to visit the headquarters of the European Space Agency.

The author of the most original and interesting answer to the question on how and through what medium people will communicate in the future will be the lucky winner of the contest. Applications for participation should be submitted via emails to [email protected], and deadline for applications is June 10.

The contest is open to high school students aged up to 16. They will just need to complete an application and present their ideas on what communication will look like in the future. Both individual and team applications are accepted. Each team should be composed of no more than 4 members. Participants may submit their projects in the following formats – video, 3D model, design or presentation, in Armenian or Russian. No other restrictions are applicable. Participants can give vent to their imagination and offer the most daring ideas, e.g. in the future people will communicate via TV that transmits smells, or via devices allowing to communicate with the help of thoughts. Any idea like these may bring victory to participants. Even if these ideas seem fantastic today, it’s quite possible that in a couple of years everything might seem much more real, since science never stands still. 

“Science surrounds people everywhere; even the most ordinary things offer many new and interesting things to learn. Discovery Science is taking its viewers to discover that knowledge and now it will also help talented young people attain self-realization in science. We’re looking forward to daring ideas and hope that the programmes of Discovery Science inspire the participants and help them get closer to victory,” said Anna Pak, VP, Country Manager North East Europe at Discovery Networks.

“Ucom implements a number of projects in Armenia, such as the development of engineering thought, for example. We are confident, that there are minds born in our country, which are ahead of their time and which have envisioned a future resembling of a scientific fiction at the moment, but basically the one to become reality just a few centuries later on”, noted Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Huawei smartphone with powerful battery is now among Ucom’s mobile devices
The gray and golden shades of the smartphone are available...
 Armenia anti-hail stations to be upgraded
Ucom provided 15 million-dram worth new modems to this end…
 Armenia’s Eurovision 2017 participant visits “Armath” engineering laboratory in Ashtarak (PHOTO)
Artsvik and “Armath” students wished each other the best of luck in these two different but very important competitions...
 Ucom director visited “Armath” engineering laboratory in border village of Voskepar
The educational curriculum of “Armath” engineering laboratories aims to promote the technological education in all schools of the Armenian communities...
 Ucom cuts prices for additional HD channels by 25-65%
The customers will pay 600 AMD instead of the previous 1,000 AMD when watching Viasat Sport HD..
 Ucom subscribers will benefit from new roaming tariffs in US
By joining AT&T, one of the US largest networks, the subscribers will benefit from 29 AMD/min tariff...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news