Armenia PM reflects on regional development
15:14, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – In order for this process to be effective, we need to be very persistent.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, stated the aforementioned during his visit Friday to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development.

The PM got familiarized with the ongoing territorial administration reforms, strategic plans for provincial development, consolidation of communities, and implementation of the investment projects received from communities, etc., the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Հայերեն
