Figaro: Erdoğan and Trump are trying to break the ice

“Erdoğan and Trump are trying to break the ice,” French newspaper Figaro writes, referring to the first meeting between the Turkish and US presidents in Washington.
The most important political issues on the bilateral agenda are those related to Kurds and Fethullah Gülen.
“I consider this visit as a new beginning of our relations,” the Turkish leader said.
Washington considers the YPG units of the Syrian Kurds as an important ally against ISIS but Turkey is afraid of Kurdish autonomy, preferring to support the rebels of the Syrian National Army.
As to Gülen, who is Erdoğan’s former ally, Ankara demanded his extradition several times. Can something change under Trump’s rule? Considering the unpredictability of the US president, some analysts don’t rule out anything.
Donald Trump was one of the few presidents to congratulate Erdoğan on conducting a referendum on expanding his powers, this raising questions even at the US Department of State, the newspaper says.