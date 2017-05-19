News
New Armenia Parliament session resumes (PHOTOS)
10:04, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia resumed its session on Friday morning (PHOTOS). 

The three NA deputy speakers are expected to be elected during this session. 

Former Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan and preceding deputy speaker Eduard Sharmazanov have been nominated for these positions from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia faction in parliament, whereas Mikayel Melkumyan has been proposed by the opposition Tsarukyan Bloc faction. 

According to the NA regulation, one of the three deputy speakers needs to be from the largest opposition faction.

Subsequent to the election of the deputy speakers, chairpersons of the NA standing committees will be elected.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
