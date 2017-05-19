News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.15
EUR
539.05
RUB
8.47
Show news feed
Dollar still falling in Armenia
17:48, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.14 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.05 (up by AMD 1.58), that of one British pound was AMD 628.67 (down by AMD 1.59), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.47 (up by AMD 0.12) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.12, AMD 19,508.69 and AMD 14,508.41, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man found dead in Armenia river (PHOTOS)
In Vanadzor, the third-largest city in the country…
 Man found hanged from curtain rail in Yerevan
Forensic examination has been commissioned...
 Money stolen from EU delegation to Armenia grants is about $844,800
Active investigative actions are continuing…
 Armenia judge accused of taking bribe does not accept charge
His attorney said he has health problems…
 Newborn found dead inside box in Armenia
A forensic examination has been commissioned…
 Azerbaijan apples’ case: Charges brought against 8 persons, including 4 Armenia revenue committee officers
The investigation is still in progress…
More in topic
All
Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss tax reforms, fight against corruption
They exchanged views on Armenian-American economic cooperation and joint projects…
 Armenia economy, investment acting minister presents report to President (PHOTOS)
The report included the ministry’s activities in tourism industry…
 SAS Group takes leading position
The label reflects the results of inspection conducted by the service...
 Armenia official’s adviser: Jewelry industry is progressing rapidly in country
This pace will be maintained until the year’s end, and new contracts are expected to be signed…
 Global oil prices are up
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.74% and reached $52.90 per barrel...
 Armenian Government approves procedure for holding state procurement auctions
According to acting Minister of Finance of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, it will be allowed to acquire large amount of goods and services through electronic auction...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news