Hassan Rouhani leads Iranian presidential elections
09:44, 20.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Hassan Rouhani is leading presidential electoons by winning over 14.6 million of the tallied votes, IRNA reported.

The data was provided by Ali Asghar Ahmadi, Elections Headquarters Chief in the Interior Ministry.

Another presidential candidate Ebrahim Raeisi won over 10.1 million of the votes tallied, Ahmadi noted.

The official added that Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba had respectively won 297, 276 and 139,331 of the votes.

According to the Interior Ministry official, the number of votes tallied so far, stands at 25,966,729 votes out of which 25,182,310 are valid.
 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
