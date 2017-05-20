Tsarukyan bloc members to head 3 standing committees, the rest are chaired by RPA

YEREVAN. – Armenian lawmakers have elected the heads of the standing committees during the first four-day session of a new parliament on Saturday.

Three committees will be chaired by Tsarukyan bloc MPs, the rest go to RPA candidates.

Former education minister Armen Ashotyan will chair committee on foreign affairs. Naira Zohrabyan from Tsarukyan bloc will head committee on European integration, Gagik Minasyan – the committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs, while Koryun Nahapetyan – committee on defense.

Prior to the vote head of opposition Yelk group Nikol Pashinyan said they would for the candidates from Tsarukyan bloc and candidacy of RPA member Gagik Minasyan.