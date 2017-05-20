Artsakh soldier posthumously awarded with “For Service in Battle” medal

STEPANAKERT. - President of Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Bako Sahakyan on Saturday signed a decree.

Accordingly, NKR Defense Army Private Khachatur Badasyan has been posthumously awarded with the “For Courage” Medal NKR Defense Army serviceman of the N military outpost Karen Danielyan has been posthumously awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery shown during the protection of the NKR state borders, the press-service of the NKR President informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Soldier of Karabakh defense army was killed in Azerbaijani fire at a military outpost in the northern direction of the line of contact on Saturday.

Karen Danielyan (born in 1996) sustained gunshot wound, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

An investigation has been launched.