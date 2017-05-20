News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Artsakh soldier posthumously awarded with “For Service in Battle” medal
18:32, 20.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - President of Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Bako Sahakyan on Saturday signed a decree.

Accordingly, NKR Defense Army Private Khachatur Badasyan has been posthumously awarded with the “For Courage” Medal NKR Defense Army serviceman of the N military outpost Karen Danielyan has been posthumously awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery shown during the protection of the NKR state borders, the press-service of the NKR President informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Soldier of Karabakh defense army was killed in Azerbaijani fire at a military outpost in the northern direction of the line of contact on Saturday.

Karen Danielyan (born in 1996) sustained gunshot wound, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

An investigation has been launched.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
More in topic
All
Rogozin: Russia to no longer modernize old weapon samples
In his words, modernization is as normal a phenomenon as creation of new samples...
 Ukraine’s Poroshenko arrives in Germany
The President of Ukraine and the Chancellor of Germany will deliver press statements...
 Armenian National Assembly session ends
Six nominated candidates from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) were elected...
 Melania Trump refuses to put on headscarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia
The US First lady was not the first Western woman who did not observe the customs…
 Human rights organizations outraged by Azerbaijani court ruling on Yunus couple
The Observatory strongly deplores the May-17 decision of the Baku Court of Appeals...
 Armenia president congratulates Rouhani
“I am hopeful that through our joint efforts, the traditionally warm and friendly Armenian-Iranian relations will continue to develop...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news