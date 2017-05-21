News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Armenia to have the world’s longest zip-line (PHOTOS)
13:58, 21.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenia will have the world’s longest zip-line, which is planned to be constructed in Yenokavan village and summer resort in Tavush Province (PHOTOS).

The local Yell Extreme Park is already a preferred destination for extreme sports and active leisure.

Persons behind the project for constructing the world’s longest zip-line organized a one-day tour at the park, for members of the media.

Also, Yell Extreme Park Founder Tigran Chibukhchyan spoke about this project.

“To build it we need about 200 thousand US dollars, for which (…) we launched (…) a fundraising campaign; the fundraiser will run for 30 days,” he noted, in particular. “Our objective is to develop adventure and extreme tourism in Armenia. (…). We wish to increase the number of tourists coming from abroad (…). Considering all this, we started (…) construction of the new zip-line, which will be ready in July. 

“It will be 2,680 meters long and 200 to 300 meters high. The zip-line flight will last three minutes, during which it is possible to develop a maximum speed of 120 km/h.”

Also, the reporters had a chance to test for themselves some of the already-existing zip-lines.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
More in topic
All
Mexicans try to lynch Russian, for offensive videos on Internet
They demand that he be deported from Mexico because of “his manifestation of hatred toward Mexicans”…
 Faithful do not allow Armenian church in Singapore to fade away
The Apostolic Church of St Gregory the Illuminator is 182 years old…
 Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road
“The passage will become faster and more comfortable..."
 Assyrian MP of Armenian parliament: Our culture should not suffer from consolidation of municipalities
The rights of our communities, their ability to make decisions should not be dissolved because of consolidation…
167 people die in India due to severe heatwave
The temperature reaches 47 degrees in some parts of the state…
 Armenian girls spend less time on social media, than other Europeans
Boys in Switzerland and Portugal, Armenia were the least likely to dedicate two hours a day to sitting in from of a computer…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news