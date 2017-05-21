Armenia to have the world’s longest zip-line (PHOTOS)

Armenia will have the world’s longest zip-line, which is planned to be constructed in Yenokavan village and summer resort in Tavush Province (PHOTOS).

The local Yell Extreme Park is already a preferred destination for extreme sports and active leisure.

Persons behind the project for constructing the world’s longest zip-line organized a one-day tour at the park, for members of the media.

Also, Yell Extreme Park Founder Tigran Chibukhchyan spoke about this project.

“To build it we need about 200 thousand US dollars, for which (…) we launched (…) a fundraising campaign; the fundraiser will run for 30 days,” he noted, in particular. “Our objective is to develop adventure and extreme tourism in Armenia. (…). We wish to increase the number of tourists coming from abroad (…). Considering all this, we started (…) construction of the new zip-line, which will be ready in July.

“It will be 2,680 meters long and 200 to 300 meters high. The zip-line flight will last three minutes, during which it is possible to develop a maximum speed of 120 km/h.”

Also, the reporters had a chance to test for themselves some of the already-existing zip-lines.