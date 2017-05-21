News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Trump hopes to visit Egypt soon
19:10, 21.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Cairo soon, praising Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a meeting in Saudi Arabia and declaring that “safety seems to be very strong” in Egypt, reported Reuters news agency.

Sisi, in turn, described Trump as “a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.”

The US president said he was having “very, very important talks” with Sisi.

“We’ve really been through a lot together positively,” said Trump.

“I will get to Egypt,” he added. “We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon.”

Also, the US president stated that Sisi had “done a tremendous job under trying circumstance.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
CIA former chief: Trump plays role of “useful idiot” for Moscow
Hayden said this was a term used during the Cold War, and it describes a naive man who is under the Kremlin’s control…
 UK to quit Brexit talks with EU?
The UK’s Brexit secretary said the EU member states would have to shift their position if they wanted to see progress…
 Turkey launches visa-free travel with Ukraine
For Ukrainian citizens with ID cards…
 North Korea tests new missile
Its state-run media said it would continue to launch more “weapons capable of striking” the US…
 CEC announces number of Yerevan Council seats 3 political forces received
According to the final results of the council election, which was conducted on May 14…
 Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results
The ruling party won the municipal vote…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news