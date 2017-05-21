Trump hopes to visit Egypt soon

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Cairo soon, praising Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a meeting in Saudi Arabia and declaring that “safety seems to be very strong” in Egypt, reported Reuters news agency.

Sisi, in turn, described Trump as “a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.”

The US president said he was having “very, very important talks” with Sisi.

“We’ve really been through a lot together positively,” said Trump.

“I will get to Egypt,” he added. “We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon.”

Also, the US president stated that Sisi had “done a tremendous job under trying circumstance.”