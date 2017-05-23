Armenia plans to produce organic fertilizer from new types of raw material

YEREVAN. – An Armenia-based company plans to produce fertilizer by way of new foreign technology.

Agro IG company Deputy Director Harutyun Usta-Karayan told NEWS.am that the respective project was submitted to the government, the matter of assistance was discussed, but there is no response for the past several months.

Nonetheless, they hope to open the production this year, and plan to create 36 new jobs in Aygeshat village of Armavir Province.

“We will have a new production,” said Usta-Karayan. “It belongs to a major foreign researcher, whom we soon will invite here.”

Also, the aforesaid company plans to produce chemical fertilizers. Even though their raw material is not currently produced in Armenia, the deputy director of this company expressed a view that they will be able to find this raw material.

“Our advantage, as compared with the imported products, shall be the flexibility of the supply,” concluded Harutyun Usta-Karayan.