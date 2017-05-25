News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.13
EUR
538.83
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia President holds talks at MOD
10:15, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday visited the Ministry of Defense (MOD), and met with the heads of the armed forces; the details of this talk, however, are kept secret, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“It is assumed that the meeting is linked to the developments in the Karabakh issue.

“After yesterday’s meeting, there were dismissals, too. Military Police [MP] Chief Samvel Ghukasyan was dismissed.

“And Artur Baghdasaryan, who until then was the deputy of Hrachya Harutyunyan, the head of Serzh Sargsyan’s bodyguards, has been appointed to the position of MP Chief,” wrote Zhoghovurd.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
More in topic
All
Theresa May to confront Trump over Manchester leaks
May is expected to raise UK concerns over the leaking of intelligence about the Manchester bomb attack to the US press…
 US Congressmen urge to condemn attack on peaceful protestors outside Turkish Embassy
The leadership of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as the leaders of republicans and democrats are drafting a resolution...
 Terrorism to be key topic at NATO summit
In his words, at the summit the topic of terrorism will prevail over the migration crisis...
 Berlin to discuss situation round Incirlik Air Base at NATO summit
The relations between Berlin and Ankara worsened after the Turkish authorities informed the German government about refusing the access of Bundestag deputies to Incirlik...
 Hovannisian: ORO Bloc forces will decide whether to act together or separately
According to the party leader, Armenian opposition forces should enlarge...
 Armenia Defense Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss collaboration
Ambassador Erlong introduced newly-appointed military and air force attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Armenia, Senior Colonel Zhan Fenghua...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news