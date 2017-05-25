Newspaper: Armenia President holds talks at MOD

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday visited the Ministry of Defense (MOD), and met with the heads of the armed forces; the details of this talk, however, are kept secret, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“It is assumed that the meeting is linked to the developments in the Karabakh issue.

“After yesterday’s meeting, there were dismissals, too. Military Police [MP] Chief Samvel Ghukasyan was dismissed.

“And Artur Baghdasaryan, who until then was the deputy of Hrachya Harutyunyan, the head of Serzh Sargsyan’s bodyguards, has been appointed to the position of MP Chief,” wrote Zhoghovurd.