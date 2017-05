YEREVAN. – Karen Botoyan has been appointed new Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

The respective draft decision was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

Botoyan was a member of the previous parliament, and is a former member of the Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law)—now Armenian Revival—Party.

The preceding governor, ruling Republican Party of Armenia member Rafik Grigoryan, has returned to parliament, as a result of the election in April.