Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vasily Nebenzya can move to New York as the permanent representative of Russia to the UN in the summer, deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters, TASS noted.

According to Gatilov, he will present the candidacy of Nebenzi in the State Duma on Thursday, May 25.

The post became vacant after the death of the permanent representative of Russia Vitaly Churkin. He died in New York in February. The diplomat has been heading the mission since April 2006.