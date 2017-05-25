News
Dollar continues losing ground in Armenia
17:54, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.01/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.12 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 540.96 (up by AMD 2.13), that of one British pound was AMD 624.20 (down by AMD 1.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.56 (up by AMD 0.01).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 263.91, AMD 19,410.74 and AMD 14,567.16, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

