YEREVAN. - Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan will leave for South America, the official website of the Diaspora Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

She will attend the 12th congress of Armenian specialists of the healthcare sector to be held in Buenos Aires on May 31.

The aim of the congress is to ensure the exchange of experience between Armenian doctors and discuss the challenges related to the healthcare sector in Armenia and Artsakh.