News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 26
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.01
EUR
540.96
RUB
8.56
Show news feed
Armenian ruling party: We decided to give opportunity to PM Karapetyan’s government
22:05, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has decided to give an opportunity to the Government of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Spokesperson for the ruling RPA, Eduard Sharmazano, told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body meeting on Thursday.

“Overall, the party assesses the work of Karen Karapetyan’s Cabinet positively,” he noted.

Earlier, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed decrees, pursuant to which the Government members were re-appointed to their posts except for the Minister of Justice. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Vardan Aramyan re-appointed to post of Armenia’s Finance Minister
Aramyan was appointed to the aforementioned post in 2016...
 Armenia's Diaspora Minister re-appointed
Hakobyan has been holding the aforementioned office since the very establishment of the ministry in 2008...
 Sharmazanov: There are no teams in our party, our political team leader is Serzh Sargsyan
“There can be no tension within our party..."
 Armenia’s Transport Minister re-appointed
Martirosyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Ignati Araqelyan to continue heading Armenia's Agriculture Ministry
Araqelyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources re-appointed
Manukyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
More in topic
All
McCallister: EU's Eastern Partnership policy is not a zero-sum game
The Committee Chair also added that the agreement must be finally approved by the European Council...
 Vardan Aramyan re-appointed to post of Armenia’s Finance Minister
Aramyan was appointed to the aforementioned post in 2016...
 Armenia's Diaspora Minister re-appointed
Hakobyan has been holding the aforementioned office since the very establishment of the ministry in 2008...
 Armenia’s Transport Minister re-appointed
Martirosyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Ignati Araqelyan to continue heading Armenia's Agriculture Ministry
Araqelyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
 Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources re-appointed
Manukyan is one of the four ministers, whom Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan invited to the Government from the private sector in fall 2016...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news