Armenian ruling party: We decided to give opportunity to PM Karapetyan’s government

YEREVAN. - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has decided to give an opportunity to the Government of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Spokesperson for the ruling RPA, Eduard Sharmazano, told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body meeting on Thursday.

“Overall, the party assesses the work of Karen Karapetyan’s Cabinet positively,” he noted.

Earlier, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed decrees, pursuant to which the Government members were re-appointed to their posts except for the Minister of Justice.