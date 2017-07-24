About 1,200 soldiers from 22 states arrive in Russia for army games

At least 1,238 soldiers from 22 countries, including Armenia, have arrived in Russia for annual military games set to start later this month,RIA Novosti reported quoting Russian Defense Ministry.
The teams from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, , Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Africa and other countries are getting ready for the various competitions of the two-week long International Army Games 2017, scheduled for July 29 to August 12.
Events to be held in Russia will include a tank biathlon, military medical relay race, army scout masters and field kitchen competitions.