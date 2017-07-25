News
Wednesday
July 26
News
Over 2,000 Azerbaijani citizens are in Russian prisons
15:41, 25.07.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 29,397 foreign citizens are serving their sentences in Russian prisons and 90% of this number are in jails for grave and especially serious crimes, RT reported.

In 2016, this number was  29,822, in 2015 -  28,714.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, 12 citizens of the US and 97 citizens of EU countries are among these prisoners. Among the CIS states, Tajikistan takes the first place with 8,002 people, Uzbekistan is the second (6,362), the third is Ukraine (4,761).

The number of Azerbaijanis, serving their sentence in Russian prisons, is 2,300, and this is the fourth indicator among the CIS countries. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
