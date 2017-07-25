Over 2,000 Azerbaijani citizens are in Russian prisons

At least 29,397 foreign citizens are serving their sentences in Russian prisons and 90% of this number are in jails for grave and especially serious crimes, RT reported.
In 2016, this number was 29,822, in 2015 - 28,714.
According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, 12 citizens of the US and 97 citizens of EU countries are among these prisoners. Among the CIS states, Tajikistan takes the first place with 8,002 people, Uzbekistan is the second (6,362), the third is Ukraine (4,761).
The number of Azerbaijanis, serving their sentence in Russian prisons, is 2,300, and this is the fourth indicator among the CIS countries.