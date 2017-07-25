Exhibition in honor of artist Hrachya Galstyan opens in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - An exhibition in honor of artist Hrachya Galstyan opened in the building of Artists’ Union of Armenia in Yerevan on Tuesday.
The event was attended by Culture Minister of Armenia Armen Amiryan and President of the Artists’ Union of Armenia Karen Aghamyan.
Three creative stages of the artist—painting, sculpture and ceramics—were displayed at the exhibition.
According to Amiryan, the diversity of Hrachya Galstyan’s genres is surprising. “I think that an artist with such a wide scope of activities can give a lot both to our modern society and the future generation. Especially surprising is the fact that after participating in the Karabakh War in 1988, when he returned after being wounded, exactly the patriotic topic began to prevail in his art. And we can see this in his works,” the Minister said.