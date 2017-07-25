List of impressive accomplishments of Azerbaijan’s US lobbying firm

US Secretary of State: Rex Tillerson to stay on his job

Nearly 3,000 Georgians fail to return to their homeland after visa waiver with EU

Chancellor of Austria: Turkey’s membership to EU is ruled out

Media: US navy ship fires warning shots on Iranian vessel

Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption policy

Exhibition in honor of artist Hrachya Galstyan opens in Yerevan

Armenian PM acquires “the most powerful wallet”

Erdogan: Russia and Turkey signed deal on S-400 missile supplies

Expert: Karabakh is self-sufficient state

Armenian ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits military crimes

Turkey president slams Germany, US and Netherlands

Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia

European Commission to discuss new US sanctions against Russia on July 26

Official: Tourists more often come to Armenia for dolma and barbecue festivals

Expert: Putin-Aliyev meeting gives no results

Karabakh army responds to Azerbaijani lie: We do not use drones

Russian embassy ready to assist Lapshin's extradition from Azerbaijan

Expert: Azerbaijan buys more weapons from Israel, than from Russia

Over 2,000 Azerbaijani citizens are in Russian prisons

Karabakh ombudsman: Armenian sides have to appeal for legal consequences of Azerbaijani crimes

Karabakh President signs about 20 laws, including NKR Judicial Code

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani armed forces constantly target civilians

3 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

Newspaper: Why is Armenian PM enthusiastic again?

CNN: Tillerson plans to resign?

MEP: Turkish authorities must understand that they cannot blackmail EU

ANCA welcomes Congressman Sherman's leadership on US-Armenia double tax treaty

Global oil prices are up

2 men arrested trying to buy drugs at US police station

Bus rams 9 cars in Istanbul

Sevan StartUp Summit 2017 kicks off in Armenia

Official: After joining EAEU, gas tariff changed in favor of Armenian consumers

Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Soldiers to start operating in Armenia in fall

ECHR renders another judgment against Armenia

Armenian armed forces take active part in musters between armies of CIS member states

European Parliament representatives take interest in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM briefed on reforms in Sevan National Park

Sasna Tsrer’s Areg Kyureghyan transferred from isolation to prison ward

Armenian Ambassador, Red Sea Governor discuss Hurghada incident

Criminal cases launched into Azerbaijan’s targeting Armenian settlements

EU plans to continue dialogue with Turkey on energy, migration and fight against terrorism

Armenian FM awards outgoing Polish ambassador

Armenia and Georgia develop relations based on common interests

US dollar and euro rate up in Armenia

Subscribers of U! prepay tariff by Ucom will call MegaFon Russia network unlimitedly

Armenian Ombudsman’s Office: Activist Gevorg Safaryan has been transferred to secure ward

Armenia to host seminar on agriculture development within Eastern Partnership program

Deputy Minister: We will try to find support for new enlarged Armenian communities

Expert: New opportunities emerge for Armenia and Iran

Lawyer: Impossible to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin now

Armenian ombudsman briefs CoE commissioner on Azerbaijan's shelling of Armenian villages

USAID wants to help Armenian farmers in fight against “water mafia”

Man dies at Zvartnots airport

Ratio of children born in Armenia is 100 girls per 112 boys in 2017

Serzh Sargsyan goes on vacation

About 1,200 soldiers from 22 states arrive in Russia for army games

Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 24

Turkish mayor thrown to the ground during festival

Global oil prices are up

Car overturns in Armenia’s Lori: 2-year-old child among injured

20 killed in Kabul explosion

Joseph Dunford: Turkey does not want to buy Russian S-400 air defense system

Karabakh president awards philanthropists Varouzhan Baghramyan and Aram Frankyan with “Gratitude” medal

EU critisizes intention of US to expand sanctions against Russia and Iran

Princess Diana’s children remember their final call with mother

Austrian FM calls for termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU

Joseph Dunford:Russia poses greatest threat to US security

4.4 quake strikes Greek island following strong earthquake

Helath condition of Armenia contract serviceman, injured in landmine explosion, is satisfactory

Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)

Israeli political scientist: Erdoğan sometimes resembles an elderly hysteric woman

Attacker of famous Armenian psychologist promised to return in the evening

Expert: In Caucasian region ECHR renders least number of judgments against Armenia

France confirms Normandy Four will hold phone conversation

Deputy Chairman: Armenia’s Heritage Party will not topple current authorities

Istanbul Armenian linguist publishes story of his imprisonment and prison break in Turkey

Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra to present new staging of La bohème

Armenian village kindergarten, houses damaged as a result of Azerbaijan’s shelling

Armenia’s ruling party: Putin-Aliyev meeting preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

Expert: Russia’s weapons sale to Baku is unpleasant, not that important

One of Armenian nationals injured in Hurghada from ICU to general ward

Armenia woman gives birth to 11th child

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 200 times last week

Armenia's ruling party says no economic and political reasons to leave Eurasian Union

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire around 9,000 times in first half of 2017

Expert: Armenia’s policy is mainly conditioned by Karabakh

Azerbaijani side shells Armenian village at night

Garo Paylan condemns attack on Istanbul synagogue

Interpol publishes list of 173 suspected ISIS suicide bombers

8-year-old Armenia boy dies after being hit by a car

4.2 quake strikes central Italy

UK appoints first female president of Supreme Court

Over 400 people attend funeral of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian

Family of convicted driver extradited to Armenia to request President’s clemency

Attorney: Armenia ranks 9th according to number of applications lodged with ECHR

Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

National Museum Institute of Architecture hosts projects of new Yerevan monuments

Tractor driver dies in Armenia incident

Erdogan urges Germany to pull itself together