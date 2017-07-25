Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption policy

YEREVAN. -Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.
At the meeting, the sides discussed a wide scope of legislative issues of mutual interest, the Ministry press service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the process of introduction of the e-governance tools in a number of spheres, specifically the work aimed at the introduction of digitalization of the judicial archive, e-apostille, and e-notariat.
Upon the request of Richard Mills, Minister Harutyunyan also referred to a number of issues related to the anti-corruption policy, including the efforts exerted in that direction and the expected results.
By the end of the meeting, Ambassador Mills noted that the judicial system supporting the needs of the people is the vital part of independent democracy. He also welcomed the achievements of the Justice Ministry in that process, expressing willingness for further cooperation.