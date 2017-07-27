News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Istanbul-Armenian writer obtains political asylum and residence permit in Greece
10:24, 27.07.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Well-known Istanbul Armenian writer, linguist, journalist, and columnist Sevan Nișanyan made a post on his Facebook page, noting that he  obtained a residence permit in Greece.

Nișanyan also noted that he appealed to the Greek authorities a few days ago, and received a positive response on Thursday.

Sevan Nișanyan was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for carrying out illegal construction. Nișanyan escaped prison and fled Turkey on July 14, 2017. 

He has constantly raised the Armenian Genocide issue in Turkey, and stood out by his fearless demeanor in this country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news