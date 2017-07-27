Istanbul-Armenian writer obtains political asylum and residence permit in Greece

Well-known Istanbul Armenian writer, linguist, journalist, and columnist Sevan Nișanyan made a post on his Facebook page, noting that he obtained a residence permit in Greece.
Nișanyan also noted that he appealed to the Greek authorities a few days ago, and received a positive response on Thursday.
Sevan Nișanyan was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for carrying out illegal construction. Nișanyan escaped prison and fled Turkey on July 14, 2017.
He has constantly raised the Armenian Genocide issue in Turkey, and stood out by his fearless demeanor in this country.