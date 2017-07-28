Details of 5-year-old killed Aramazd Andressian's parents' divorce

Divorce documents reveals a bitter custody battle filled with accusations of potential parental abductions, harassment, allegations of molestation, and a request for a domestic violence restraining order by the mother of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose body was found in late June after being missing for months, Los Angeles CBS Local reported.

According to the legal filings in the divorce paperwork obtained by the Pasadena Star-News, both parents fought for sole custody, fearful that the other parent would flee with the child to another country — he to Iran or Armenia and her to Cuba.

In November, Donna Estevez filed for a domestic violence restraining order, citing Andressian Sr. lied about his employment as a Dean at ITT Technical Institute. She says she found out during the divorce that ITT Tech let him go in 2012.

Andressian Sr. also told South Pasadena Police that his son was being molested by a 13-year-old boy, the son of Estevez’s boyfriend.

Estevez says the boy also told her that his father “tries to hurt mommy so she can go to the hospital, so he can have me.”

According to court documents, in April the estranged couple agreed to alternate weeks with little Aramazd.

Andressian Sr. got the first week of the new custody agreement with his son. Little Aramazd was never seen again.

Boy’s mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. pleaded not guilty to killing his 5-year-old son. The next hearing on the case will take place on August 16.

It was reported earlier that Aramazd Andressian Sr. tried to commit suicide and was getting ready to flee the US to a country from which he could not be extradited.