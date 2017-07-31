News
Turkey man attacks Atatürk statue with pruning hook
11:48, 31.07.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents


A man attacked the statue of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic, in Siverek district in Şanlıurfa Province of Turkey.

The locals called the police and informed that a person was hitting Atatürk’s statue with a pruning hook, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey.

The police detained the man named Mehmet Malbora, who had climbed on to the pedestal of the statue and was striking it with a pruning hook.

Also, Malbora was screaming that there is no paganism in the Turks’ religion and the statue of Atatürk should be taken down.

