An incident has taken place nearby the US embassy in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

A man shouted “Allahu Akbar” (meaning “Allah is Greater,” or “Allah is [the] greatest,” in Arabic) outside the embassy, whereupon he was immediately detained, reported APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

The police confirmed the detention.

This person is Baku resident Ali Guliyev, who is born in 1952.

But he was released after submitting a written explanation for his action.