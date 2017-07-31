European analyst: Turkish-German relations strained when German Federal Parliament recognized Armenian Genocide

Turkey’s list of German companies, which allegedly support Fethullah Gülen’s movement, look like a bad glaze.
Günter Walzenbach, Senior Lecturer in European Politics at the University of the West of England, told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, Turkish-German relations strained when the German Federal Parliament formally recognized Armenian Genocide.
Walzenbach stressed that after the establishment of a semi-authoritarian presidential regime in Turkey, there can be a greater threat against democracy and rule of law.
Also, the analyst recalled that German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had urged to review Germany’s policy towards Turkey.
Günter Walzenbach added that although the current tension in German-Turkish relations can be explained by the difference in their political culture, these relations strain considerably also due to the structural peculiarities and regional conditions where both countries function.