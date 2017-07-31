Armenia missile system smuggling case trial is rescheduled (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The trial of the criminal case into Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan and several others, and which got under way Monday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, adjourned quickly on the same day (PHOTOS).

Defendant Armen Poghosyan’s attorney was not present at the court hearing, and therefore the court decided to put off the hearing and set the next trial for August 28.

According to the charge, Babayan prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he acquired unlawful property in exchange.

Seven defendants are standing trial. Three of them—including Samvel Babayan—are under arrest, whereas a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a precautionary measure for the other four defendants.