Group of servicemen detained in Turkey for cruel treatment of refugees

The Turkish authorities on Monday detained several servicemen for their cruel treatment of Syrian refugees, who were trying to enter the country illegally, RIA Novosti reports, citing Hürriyet.

“The servicemen, who carried out unacceptable actions, have been detained. Relevant legal procedures have been implemented with regard to them,” the statement of the Turkish army says.

The armed forces of Turkey launched the investigation after a video appeared in the Internet, showing several servicemen treating cruelly the refugees caught on the border. According to the newspaper, the incident took place in one of the border units on July 28.

Two servicemen noticed a group consisting of four refugees, who tried to cross the border illegally. They took the refugees to the unit and began beating them. Another serviceman captured the incident by his phone. It is neither ascertained how the video appeared in the Internet nor how many people have been detained in connection with the incident.