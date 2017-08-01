Armenia village shooting death toll rises to 4 (PHOTOS)

The persons, who were killed Tuesday at the funeral home of Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, were men, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the scene.

The death toll in this tragedy has risen to four.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).

Village mayor Mraz Broyan gave Armenian News-NEWS.am the names of those that were killed. They are Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Uzmanyan, Aghasi Kaloyan, and Amro Uzmanyan.

In a conversation with our correspondent, eyewitness Tosun Kalashyan provided details of what had occurred.

“That man came in without looking, [and] began to shoot at everyone,” he said. “We couldn’t even manage to grasp what happened. He shot and went out. They say he was with a [Lada] Niva [off-road vehicle].”