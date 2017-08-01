News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Armenia village shooting death toll rises to 4 (PHOTOS)
14:41, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The persons, who were killed Tuesday at the funeral home of Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, were men, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the scene.

The death toll in this tragedy has risen to four.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).

Village mayor Mraz Broyan gave Armenian News-NEWS.am the names of those that were killed. They are Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Uzmanyan, Aghasi Kaloyan, and Amro Uzmanyan.

In a conversation with our correspondent, eyewitness Tosun Kalashyan provided details of what had occurred.

“That man came in without looking, [and] began to shoot at everyone,” he said. “We couldn’t even manage to grasp what happened. He shot and went out. They say he was with a [Lada] Niva [off-road vehicle].”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New details on Armenia village armed attack injured persons
At present, four people were killed and another seven were injured in Tuesday’s tragedy…
 New details on Armenia village murders (PHOTOS)
There is a theory that the suspect demanded the money he had lent to his relatives and acquaintances…
 6 injured are hospitalized after Armenia village shootings
Three of them are in critical condition…
 Man wanted by Iran Interpol is detained in Armenia
He was searched on charges of fraud, extortion, and embezzlement…
 Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, there are casualties
Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village…
 Armenia woman, who fell under train and died, is identified (PHOTOS)
The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent in Lori Province reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news