Armenian company to take part in GITEX 2017 IT exhibit for the first time

YEREVAN. - Zangi lifecom is the first company to take part in GITEX 2017 international IT exhibit with its own pavilion.

Executive Director of Zangi, Vahram Martirosyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am. According to him, the company will present a complete IT product.

“This is indeed a great event not only for us but also Armenia as a regional state with IT potential. Let me draw a parallel with football. Imagine an Armenian football team takes part in the main games of the Champions League. Our participation in the exhibit with our own pavilion and ready product is the same. IT giants take part in GITEX 2017 with their own pavilion, first and foremost because the participation is quite expensive. And second, you should offer a competitive product in the global market. Now we are throwing out a challenge and are ready to resist both the participants and the interests of the market,” Martirosyan said.

According to him, Zangi supports five other Armenian companies in participating in GITEX 2017. “Necessary printing materials to be presented at our pavilion are already being prepared for those companies. We will help other Armenian companies create a network and find partners,” the Executive Director of Zangi said, adding that the Armenian IT sector already has relevant potential and production to occupy its own position in the international market.

“I agree with the idea that Armenia has a great potential in the IT sector and will in the future have its own place on the IT sector map. But this requires making real steps, and this should be done now. I also urge other Armenian companies to use international business platforms, be active and make acquaintance, since good ideas have indeed turned into products in our country, but the international market doesn’t know about that. We should be active and present our product so that the investment market is activated,” Martirosyan said.

GITEX IT exhibit is a global business event organized in Dubai . It has turned into an authoritative platform of presenting the technological innovations of the East and West and finding new partners. The exhibit will run for 5 days, since October 8 to 12.