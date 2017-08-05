Expert: Armenians face issues in Turkey even after death

YEREVAN. - Armenians and Christians face issues in Turkey not only during their lifetime but also after their death.
Member of the National Congress of Western Armenians, Chairman of Veradardz Foundation, Aragats Akhoyan told the aforementioned to journalists on Saturday.
According to him, a judicial process has been launched in Turkey with respect to the fate of an old Armenian cemetery (8,000 square meters) in Muş city, where the Armenian national hero, freedom fighter Kevork Chavush is buried.
“There are no mechanisms which would regulate the transfer of the cemetery to the Armenian side. The main issue is that it is impossible to bury the people even after death, since if the deceased is an Armenian or simply a Christian, the relatives won’t be provided a place for burying him or her in a Muslim cemetery,” he noted.