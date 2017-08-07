Tillerson: Russia is showing “some willingness” to start talking about resolution to crisis in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia is showing “some willingness” to start talking about a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Tillerson made the comment after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in the Filipino capital city of Manila, reported the Associated Press.

He noted that the US has been deliberate about coordinating with all the parties involved in the crisis.

The secretary of state stated that the US has deep differences with Russia, including on Ukraine, but that it is not a good idea to “just cut everything off on one single issue.”

He said the US and Russia still have important national security issues to discuss.

Tillerson noted that he sees Washington-Moscow relations within a pragmatic context, and he believes that the matters will be resolved.

In his words, he made Lavrov understand that election interference is a serious problem.