Turkey freezes Sevan Nişanyan's bank account

Renowned Istanbul Armenian linguist Sevan Nişanyan made a new post in social networks on Monday.
He wrote that not being able to find anything, the Turkish authorities have frozen his bank account. ''I had 12,000 lira in one of the bank accounts, which I kept for a rainy day. Failing to find anything, they froze it. This is not a state but a gang,'' Nişanyan noted.
Sevan Nişanyan took a vacation from prison but never showed up again. It was later found out that the Greek authorities granted him temporary residence.
Nişanyan was sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Turkish courts for illegal construction. He has always openly spoken about the Armenian Genocide and showed courageous stance.