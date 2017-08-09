Official: Joint projects of Armenian and Russian mechanic engineers can soon be expected

YEREVAN. - Cooperation projects of Armenian and Russian mechanic engineers can be expected in the coming months.

Head of Sectoral Economic Policy Department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Armen Yeganyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Wednesday.

He recalled that during the meeting between Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan and his Russian counterpart, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, it was agreed to support the strengthening of ties between the machine-building companies of the two countries.

“A joint group is developing the strategy or road map of the cooperating projects. The first practical results may be expected in the near future,” Yeganyan added.