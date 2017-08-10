News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 10
USD
478.75
EUR
560.57
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.57
RUB
8
Show news feed
Armenia official: Construction of new China embassy building is reflection of working programs
15:30, 10.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Construction of the new building of the embassy of China is a reflection of the working programs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

“Saying that China is a strong state means saying nothing,” he added. “China has interests in both the South Caucasus and Armenia, in particular. AndArmenia-China cooperation has a further consolidation trend.”

As reported earlier, the groundbreaking of the new building of the Chinese embassy in Armenia was held Wednesday in capital city Yerevan.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news