Armenia official: Construction of new China embassy building is reflection of working programs

YEREVAN. – Construction of the new building of the embassy of China is a reflection of the working programs.
Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
“Saying that China is a strong state means saying nothing,” he added. “China has interests in both the South Caucasus and Armenia, in particular. AndArmenia-China cooperation has a further consolidation trend.”
As reported earlier, the groundbreaking of the new building of the Chinese embassy in Armenia was held Wednesday in capital city Yerevan.