Armenia approves direction of US inclusive education grant

YEREVAN. – Armenia has approved the 2017 work plans for the inclusive education funding grant received from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The program was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
Accordingly, $825 thousand will be allocated within the framework of this program, which is expected to run for three years.
And its objective is to help Armenia’s children with special needs get equal education, instead of being isolated in special schools.