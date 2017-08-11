About 230 hectares of vegetation destroyed by fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Thursday at 6:50pm, that a grass-covered area was on fire nearby Artavan village in Vayots Dzor Province.
Fire brigades from the province, capital city Yerevan, Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) and Abovyan towns as well as operative teams have been dispatched to the scene.
A helicopter from the Ministry of Defense, two water trucks as well as Forestry, State Environmental Inspection, Police, Vayots Dzor Governor’s Office staff and Artavan villagers also are taking part in the firefighting.
It was found out that about 230 hectares of vegetation was destroyed by the fire.
In addition, 14 utility poles had caught fire, and therefore power to Artavan village was cut down.