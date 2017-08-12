News
White House says one of Russia consulates in US could be shut
10:00, 12.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Washington is observing with all seriousness Moscow’s actions toward the American diplomatic staff and property [in Russia], considers these actions to bedisproportionate, and is looking into all options to respond.  

A White House National Security Council representative told about the aforesaid to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia, when asked whether the White House was considering having one of Russia’s consulates in the US shut, and as a response to Moscow’s recent actions.

Citing diplomatic sources, Kommersant newspaper of Russia had written that the American authorities could demand from Russia to shut one of its consulates in the US. 

