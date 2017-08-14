Armenia environment ministry takes part in firefighting efforts at forest state reserve

About 150 staff members from the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia, and led by Minister Artsvik Minasyan, are at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park, already for the third day.

Efforts continue to put out the ongoing large fire in the area.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with this fire.

As reported earlier, the Minister of Emergency Situations, Davit Tonoyan, has petitioned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Puchkov, with a request to provide a firefighting aircraft to assist in the ongoing efforts to put out this fire.

A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park.

According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is on fire in the region.

But there is wind in the area, and this is a considerable factor in the spread of this fire.