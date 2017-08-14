News
Armenian President to call consultation over forest fires
21:15, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. - Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on Monday reported to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the activities aimed at putting out the fire in Khosrov Forest State Reserve, as well as in Artavan village of Vayots Dzor Province.

The Minister reported on the work carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, other state institutions and self-government bodies, as well as private companies.

Apart from this, Tonoyan reported on the difficulties and issues in the process of extinguishing the fire, operative measures taken in accordance with the President’s orders, including about the request of help made by the Armenian Ministry of Emergency to Russia.

The Armenian President will on Tuesday call a consultation with the participation of the heads of ministries and agencies concerned for discussing the situation, the planned and carried out work, as well as liquidation of the consequences of fire and restoration of the environmental damage.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
